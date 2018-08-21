Health Ministry Changes Medical Internship Application Process

In short
In the new procedure, applications for internships shall no longer be received at the ministry of health headquarters. All pre-intern candidates will be expected to apply for temporary registration to respective professional councils before the end of August 2018.
Health Ministry Changes Medical Internship Application Process21 Aug 2018, 11:32 Comments 86 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
