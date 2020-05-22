Olive Nakatudde
19:46

Health Ministry Commits COVID-19 Budget to Purchase of ICU Equipment, Ambulances

22 May 2020, 19:44 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Courtesy Photo

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng

In short
The Shillings 94.18 billion supplementary budget recently provided to the Ministry of Health towards the country’s response against Covid-19 pandemic has been largely committed to the procurement of ambulances, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment, and test kits among others.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Minister of Health Jane Aceng

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.