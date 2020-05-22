Health Ministry Commits COVID-19 Budget to Purchase of ICU Equipment, Ambulances

In short
The Shillings 94.18 billion supplementary budget recently provided to the Ministry of Health towards the country’s response against Covid-19 pandemic has been largely committed to the procurement of ambulances, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment, and test kits among others.
Health Ministry Commits COVID-19 Budget to Purchase of ICU Equipment, Ambulances22 May 2020, 19:44 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Minister of Health Jane Aceng
