Health Ministry Courts Cultural Institutions to Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake

In short
The calls followed reports of low vaccination uptake throughout the country. According to data from the health ministry, only 304,030 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the central region of the country having the lowest vaccination rates. On average,35 per cent of the targeted 100,000 within the region have been vaccinated.
Health Ministry Courts Cultural Institutions to Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake28 Apr 2021, 19:32 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Vaccination in Uganda MOH Seeks Help from Cultural Institutions to Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.