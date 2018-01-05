Pamela Mawanda
17:14

Health Ministry Denies Reports of Crimean Congo Fever in Nakaseke

5 Jan 2018, 17:14 Comments 50 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report

In short
The Ministry of Health has this morning denied reports that there is a Crimean Congo Fever outbreak in Nakaseke district at the moment. In an interview with URN, Sarah Achieng Opendi, the minister of state of health for General Duties, says that there was no Crimean Congo Fever in Nakaseke as of yesterday since results from the Uganda Research Virus Institute show that all the suspected cases are negative.

 

Tagged with: crimean congo fever in nakaseke district
Mentioned: the ministry of health uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.