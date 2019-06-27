In short
A call had been made by the District Deputy Resident District Commissioner Joshua Masereka for the district to be declared Ebola-free on grounds that disease had been contained with no new infections recorded since the first group which was confirmed on June 11, 2019.
Health Ministry Downplays Calls to Declare Kasese Ebola-Free27 Jun 2019, 14:47 Comments 157 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Misc Western Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.