Health Ministry Embarks on Second COVID-19 Assessment Exercise

In short
The assessment is targeting 10,000 people from 11 selected districts. The 11 districts that are being targeted inlcude; Masaka, Kyoetra, Rakai, Adjumani, Buikwe, Gulu, Amuru, Ntungamo,Isingiro,Kakumiro and Kasese. According to the ministry of health, the assessment will give the country a better picture of which population groups are most affected by the disease and give an estimate of the proportion of exposure among different population groups
Health Ministry Embarks on Second COVID-19 Assessment Exercise22 Jul 2020, 13:34 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 COVID-19 Rapid Assessment II
