Pamela Mawanda
13:44

Health Ministry Embarks on Second COVID-19 Assessment Exercise

22 Jul 2020, 13:34 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report

In short
The assessment is targeting 10,000 people from 11 selected districts. The 11 districts that are being targeted inlcude; Masaka, Kyoetra, Rakai, Adjumani, Buikwe, Gulu, Amuru, Ntungamo,Isingiro,Kakumiro and Kasese. According to the ministry of health, the assessment will give the country a better picture of which population groups are most affected by the disease and give an estimate of the proportion of exposure among different population groups

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 COVID-19 Rapid Assessment II

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.