Health Ministry Embarks on Second COVID-19 Assessment Exercise

In short

The assessment is targeting 10,000 people from 11 selected districts. The 11 districts that are being targeted inlcude; Masaka, Kyoetra, Rakai, Adjumani, Buikwe, Gulu, Amuru, Ntungamo,Isingiro,Kakumiro and Kasese. According to the ministry of health, the assessment will give the country a better picture of which population groups are most affected by the disease and give an estimate of the proportion of exposure among different population groups