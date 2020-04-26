Flavia Nassaka
16:02

Health Ministry Embarks on Survey to Rate COVID-19 Interventions

26 Apr 2020, 15:52 Comments 72 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Science and technology Updates

In short
The survey which is said to take a maximum of five minutes, according to Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng will also inform their decisions on which areas to drop or revamp and what interventions are having an effect on reducing further transmission of the virus, with 75 people so far testing positive.

 

