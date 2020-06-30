Pamela Mawanda
Health Ministry Explains Variance in COVID-19 Active Patient Numbers

30 Jun 2020

In short
According to the health ministry, there are a total of 190 active COVID-19 patients receiving care at eight hospitals in the country. These include 128 foreign nationals being treated from Mulago National Referral Hospital, Arua, Gulu, Mbale, Masaka, Mbarara and Kabale Regional Referral hospitals.

 

