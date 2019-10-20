Health Ministry Extends Measles- Rubella Immunization Exercise

In short
According to the health ministry, the campaign has been extended because some schools were not able to carry out the five day exercise that begun last week. Stock outs were also reported in some parts of the country
A pupil being immunised in the ongogin Polio, Measles-Rubella mass immunization campaign
