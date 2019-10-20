Pamela Mawanda
17:41

Health Ministry Extends Measles- Rubella Immunization Exercise

20 Oct 2019, 17:40 Comments 233 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
A pupil being immunised in the ongogin Polio, Measles-Rubella mass immunization campaign Courtesy Photo

A pupil being immunised in the ongogin Polio, Measles-Rubella mass immunization campaign

In short
According to the health ministry, the campaign has been extended because some schools were not able to carry out the five day exercise that begun last week. Stock outs were also reported in some parts of the country

 

