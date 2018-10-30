Pamela Mawanda
19:57

Health Ministry Increases Medical Internship Duration

30 Oct 2018, 19:57 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report

In short
Dr. Ekwaro Obuku, the President Uganda Medical Association, says that the move will improve service delivery in health facilities in the country that have half-baked medical workers.

 

