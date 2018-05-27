In short
On Wednesday 23rd May, Rose Mutonyi, the Bubulo West Member of Parliament told parliament that cases of the strange disease causing children to urinate blood and later on die had been reported in Bukusu, Nabutoola and Bugobero Sub counties.
Health Ministry Investigates Manafwa Strange Disease
Dr. Charles Olaro, the Director Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health. Login to license this image from 1$.
