Health Ministry Lacks Follow Up Mechanism for Discharged COVID Patients

In short

A study published in July in the cardiology journal JAMA showed that 78 people out of 100 who did not not have any cardiac abnormality before falling sick had developed abnormalities after being treated for COVID. In other countries like the UK, patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have developed heart. lung and kidney damage. But sine Uganda has no follow up mechanism, discharged patients might be experiencing a number of COVID-19 health effects unknowingly