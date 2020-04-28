In short
According to the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, this survey which will involve a representative population of truckers and communities along their routes, health workers, market vendors, fishing communities, Taxi drivers, LDUs and religious leaders is necessary because recently 13 truck drivers positive with COVID 19 traveled through the country and yet not all contacts of the initial patients that have since been treated were tested in time.
Health Ministry Launches Survey to Guide on Lifting COVID - 19 Lockdown
