Health Ministry To Use Result Based Financing

In short
The Results based Financing approach requires that resources are only allocated based on the level of outcome, unlike the currently system where health facilities are equally financed depending on their respective levels.
Health Ministry To Use Result Based Financing21 Oct 2018, 21:28 Comments 117 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Analysis
.Ministry of Health Under Secretary Ronald Ssegawa speaking to Journalists in an Interview.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.