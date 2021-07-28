Health Ministry Moves to Revive First Aid Syllabus for Schools

In short
Practical first aid lessons were previously part of the physical education in schools, through which learners were taught different aspects of first aid like how to treat cuts, burns, fainting, and fractures, among others. However, the lessons were gradually wiped off the primary curriculum as schools started concentrating more on academic performance and less on co-curricular activities.
Health Ministry Moves to Revive First Aid Syllabus for Schools28 Jul 2021, 22:07 Comments 95 Views Health Updates
