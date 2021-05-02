In short
Aceng also listed the fifteen best performing districts with Rukungiri topping the list followed by Kanungu and Hoima. Rukiga, Tororo, Bushenyi, Masaka, Mukono, Pakwach and Jinja as the top ten districts. Kampala came in 14th place performing worse than hard to reach districts of Kalangala, Bukedea and Namisindwa.
Health Ministry Names Districts Performing Poorly in COVID-19 Immunization
