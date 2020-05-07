In short
The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwine has said Government has not yet considered the use of Madagascar’s herbal tonic for treatment of COVID-19 and is not discussing it.
Health Ministry Not Discussing Madagascar's COVID-19 Herbal Treament
7 May 2020
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. COVID-19 COVID-19 cure Coronavirus Madagascar tonic herb artemisia
Mentioned: Ministry of Health World Health Organisation
