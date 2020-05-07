Alex Otto
Health Ministry Not Discussing Madagascar’s COVID-19 Herbal Treament

Artemisia plant

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwine has said Government has not yet considered the use of Madagascar’s herbal tonic for treatment of COVID-19 and is not discussing it.

 

