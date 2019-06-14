In short
Jacob Ampaire, a Public Relations Officer with the Ministry of Health told journalists in Arua today that all markets along Uganda border with the Democratic Republic of Congo have been recommended for a temporary closure in order to control the movement of people from one country to the other.
Health Ministry Orders Temporary Closure of Uganda-DRC Border Markets14 Jun 2019, 19:27 Comments 117 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Health Report
Jacob Ampeire the Public Relations Officer Ministry of Health during the Press briefing in Arua town on Friday.
