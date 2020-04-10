In short
Dr. Alfred Driwale, the manager Uganda National Expanded Program on Immunization-UNEPI, says the planned campaign will not take place because of the risk that a mass immunization campaign poses.
Health Ministry Postpones Yellow Fever Mass Vaccination Campaign Top story10 Apr 2020, 17:01 Comments 274 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
Pamela Mawanda
Specimen of the government yellow fever vaccination certificate Login to license this image from 1$.
