Pamela Mawanda
22:08

Health Ministry Puzzled Over 7 Possible Cases of Community Transmissions

2 Apr 2020, 22:07 Comments 146 Views Health Updates
According to the health ministry, it is not clear if the seven cases are community transmissions Courtesy Photo

According to the health ministry, it is not clear if the seven cases are community transmissions

In short
So far,45 cases of COVID -19 have been confirmed in Uganda. Data from the Health Ministry shows that majority of the confirmed cases came from Dubai (UAE), United Kingdom, Germany, Untied States of America, Afghanistan and China.

 

