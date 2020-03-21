Pamela Mawanda
15:57

Health Ministry Relaxes Quarantine Measures at Entebbe Central Inn

21 Mar 2020, 15:51 Comments 108 Views Health East Africa Updates
The stranded travelers at the Entebbe Central Inn meeting health ministry officials

The stranded travelers at the Entebbe Central Inn meeting health ministry officials

In short
The ministry of health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says they have negotiated a deal with the hotel owners to ensure that all the people quarantined feel at home

 

Tagged with: COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19 in East Africa Entebbe Central Inn Entebbe Central Inn: Health Ministry Revises COVID 19 Quarantine Measures
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.