Strange Disease Spreads to Kibaale

In short
Ainebyoona says the surveillance team has also extended its scope to capture areas where the disease was first reported and in the neighboring Kakumiro and Kibaale districts.
Strange Disease Spreads to Kibaale9 Aug 2018, 19:27 Comments 279 Views Mubende, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: centers for disease control and prevention health ministry ainebyoona kibaale uganda virus research institute georgia atlanta diseases control kakumiro mubende regional referral hospital senior public relations officer emmanuel ainebyoona kibaale district mubende district mubende
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.