Health Ministry Restricts COVID-19 Contacts from Traveling

The Ministry also announced that 120 students have so far tested positive for COVID-19. The cases have been registered from Bishop Cyprian Kihangire, Masaka College of Health Sciences, Vine Paramedical School in Masaka and Kabale School of Nursing and midwifery.
Health Ministry Restricts COVID-19 Contacts from Traveling24 Nov 2020, 20:15 Comments 186 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
