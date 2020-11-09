Flavia Nassaka
20:09

Health Ministry Revises SOPs, Cinemas to Open

9 Nov 2020, 19:58 Comments 188 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
When it comes to Cinema halls, gymnasiums and massage parlors, the minister said they can be opened starting Saturday November 14th if they fulfill the requirements of ensuring a physical distance of two meters. She also opened mobile markets, casinos and gaming outlets.

 

