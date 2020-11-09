Health Ministry Revises SOPs, Cinemas to Open

In short
When it comes to Cinema halls, gymnasiums and massage parlors, the minister said they can be opened starting Saturday November 14th if they fulfill the requirements of ensuring a physical distance of two meters. She also opened mobile markets, casinos and gaming outlets.
Health Ministry Revises SOPs, Cinemas to Open9 Nov 2020, 19:58 Comments 188 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: lifting of the lockdown
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.