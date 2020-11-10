Pamela Mawanda
Health Ministry Revisits COVID-19 Burial Protocols, Families to Bury the Dead Top story

10 Nov 2020, 07:19 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Redcross teams carrying out Safe and Dignified Burials Uganda Redcross Society

Redcross teams carrying out Safe and Dignified Burials

According to Redcross officials, the burying protocol is being changed due to financial constraints. The health ministry, however, says they decided to change protocol after it was discovered that remains from people who have succumbed to the disease are not as infectious as previously feared

 

Mentioned: Uganda Redcross Society

