According to Redcross officials, the burying protocol is being changed due to financial constraints. The health ministry, however, says they decided to change protocol after it was discovered that remains from people who have succumbed to the disease are not as infectious as previously feared
Health Ministry Revisits COVID-19 Burial Protocols, Families to Bury the Dead Top story10 Nov 2020, 07:19 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
