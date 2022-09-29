Flavia Nassaka
Health Ministry Scoffs At Interns Threatening to Flee Mubende Hospital

29 Sep 2022 Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health said in an interview on Thursday that while they have received complaints about fears of infection, they are not considering withdrawing or transferring anybody from the hospital.

 

