In short
The ministry's announcement comes after the elapse of 21 days of surveilling all contacts in their homes. The contacts are believed to have come into contact with the three confirmed Ebola cases or people who got into contact with them.
Health Ministry Stops Surveillance of all Ebola Contacts6 Jul 2019, 11:06 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Health WHO Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.