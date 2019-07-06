Pamela Mawanda
Health Ministry Stops Surveillance of all Ebola Contacts

6 Jul 2019, 11:06 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

The ministry's announcement comes after the elapse of 21 days of surveilling all contacts in their homes. The contacts are believed to have come into contact with the three confirmed Ebola cases or people who got into contact with them.

 

