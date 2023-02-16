In short
Current statistics from the Health Ministry reveal stunting in children under five years stands at 25 percent with the prevalence more pronounced in the rural areas of Central and Northern Uganda.
Health Ministry Targets Reduced Stunting Among Children By 2025
Young children eating porridge in Kiryandongo District. Uganda is stil grappling with stunting among children which stands at 25 percent.
