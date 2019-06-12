In short
So far eight people who had contact with the boy are under surveillance. The Ministry of Health and WHO have dispatched a Rapid Response Team to Kasese to identify other people who may be at risk, and ensure they are monitored and provided with care if they also become ill. People who have been in contact with someone with the disease are offered vaccine and asked to monitor their health for 21 days to ensure they do not become ill as well.
Health Ministry to Conduct Ebola Ring Vaccination in Kasese
