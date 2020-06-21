Pamela Mawanda
Health Ministry to Conduct Fresh COVID-19 Community Survey

This comes after pockets of positive cases were detected in different parts of the country with new community cases reported in parts of Jinja, Kampala, Kyotera, Amuru and Entebbe. To date, 770 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country.

 

