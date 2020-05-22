In short
According to health ministerJane Ruth Aceng, the recovered patients hold a key message of hope and testimony that the virus can be avoided and treated. Aceng was today receiving a donation of face masks and gloves worth 80 million shillings from Watoto Church. The event was held at the Ministry of Health Headquarters in Kampala.
Ministry to Engage Recovered Patients in Awareness Drive
