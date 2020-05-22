Alex Otto
Ministry to Engage Recovered Patients in Awareness Drive

Watoto Church donate PPEs to Ministry of Health

In short
According to health ministerJane Ruth Aceng, the recovered patients hold a key message of hope and testimony that the virus can be avoided and treated. Aceng was today receiving a donation of face masks and gloves worth 80 million shillings from Watoto Church. The event was held at the Ministry of Health Headquarters in Kampala.

 

