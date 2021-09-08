Health Ministry to Install Tracking Devices in Ambulances

In short
According to the Commissioner Emergency Medical Services, John Baptist Waniaye Nambohe the devices will help the Ministry track the movements of the ambulances, fuel consumption and general efficiency.
Health Ministry to Install Tracking Devices in Ambulances8 Sep 2021, 08:39 Comments 87 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Ministry of Health officials recieve Ambulances for the Malaba border donated by partners including IGAD, and EU
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Ambulance tracking COVID-19 IGAD Ministry of Health
Mentioned: IGAD Ministry Of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.