Health Ministry To Re-test Migrant Workers At Entebbe International Airport

In short
Atwine says the measures will "protect the credibility of the country's health system at meeting international obligations" and also "to deter further blacklisting of Uganda from international travel arrangements". Last month the United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom banned flights from Uganda due to the surging number of COVID-19 cases.
Health Ministry To Re-test Migrant Workers At Entebbe International Airport10 Jul 2021, 20:21 Comments 192 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.