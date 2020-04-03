In short
The travelers are suspected of having come from Dubai and other high risk countries before the health ministry put travel restrictions on travelers from countries like US, UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain
Health Ministry Tracing 2000 People Suspected to be Exposed to COVID-19
3 Apr 2020
Kampala, Uganda
Courtesy Photo
According to the health ministry, the travelers might have been exposed to COVID-19 and need to be ruled out
In short
COVID-19 in Uganda
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Ministry of Internal Affairs
