Health Ministry Vows To Deal With Lazy DHOs

8 Aug 2019, 17:52 Comments 27 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
According to ministry officials, many DHOs are not doing their work of supervising the provision of standard health care in their areas of operation. They spend most of their time in their offices instead of knowing what is happening in the districts they oversee

 

