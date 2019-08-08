In short
According to ministry officials, many DHOs are not doing their work of supervising the provision of standard health care in their areas of operation. They spend most of their time in their offices instead of knowing what is happening in the districts they oversee
Health Ministry Vows To Deal With Lazy DHOs8 Aug 2019, 17:52 Comments 27 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICERS Dr. Diana Atwine-PS Health Ministry Dr. Ekwaro Obuku-President Uganda Medical Association Health Ministry Vows to Deal with Lazy DHOs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.