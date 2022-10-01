Health Ministry Want UGX65 bBillion for Ebola Response

In short
The minister said this money is still way below what they ideally need to put everything in place, but it will push them to at least fund vital areas of treatment and surveillance which will extend to the affected districts and those around them.
Health Ministry Want UGX65 bBillion for Ebola Response1 Oct 2022, 16:44 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and Officials from the World Health Organisation and CDC at a meeting on saturday.
