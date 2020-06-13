Health Ministry Wrongly Announced Arrival of 300 Ugandans

In short
The Ministry of Health erroneously announced the arrival of 300 Ugandans from abroad coming into Entebbe Airport today after two months of the coronavirus lock down worldwide.
Health Ministry Wrongly Announced Arrival of 300 Ugandans13 Jun 2020, 20:54 Comments 235 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: 300 Ugandans COVID-19 Entebbe Airport Ugandans abroad lockdown
Mentioned: Civil Aviation Authority [CAA]
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.