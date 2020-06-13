Alex Otto
21:06

Health Ministry Wrongly Announced Arrival of 300 Ugandans

13 Jun 2020, 20:54 Comments 235 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Entebbe International Airport CAA

Entebbe International Airport

In short
The Ministry of Health erroneously announced the arrival of 300 Ugandans from abroad coming into Entebbe Airport today after two months of the coronavirus lock down worldwide.

 

Tagged with: 300 Ugandans COVID-19 Entebbe Airport Ugandans abroad lockdown
Mentioned: Civil Aviation Authority [CAA]

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.