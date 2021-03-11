Health Ministry Yet to Receive Funds for Vaccines

In short
Although Parliament passed 18.3 billion shillings supplementary budget for the procurement of the AstraZeneca Vaccines from the Serum Institute of India last month, the Health Ministry says there has been a delay in availing the money by the Ministry of Finance.
Health Ministry Yet to Receive Funds for Vaccines11 Mar 2021, 21:08 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
