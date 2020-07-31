In short
While the country has cumulatively handled 1,140 COVID-19, cases, the Ministry of Health is concerned that the two cases come from previously unknown COVID-19 hot spots. The two cases are believed to have originated from Kisenyi II in Mengo, a highly populated city suburb, and parts of Rubaga South.
Health Teams Bothered by Critical COVID-19 Community Cases in Kampala Top story31 Jul 2020, 05:37 Comments 214 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
