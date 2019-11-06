Health Training Institutions Moot for Review of Teaching Curriculum

In short
The principals and tutors of both public and private health institutions from across the country in their 12th annual scientific conference held in Masaka district have indicated that the current contents of their teaching curriculum have outlived the test the time hence a need for its review.
Health Training Institutions Moot for Review of Teaching Curriculum6 Nov 2019, 18:27 Comments 90 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Education Health Analysis
Masaka RDC Herman Ssentongo officiating at the opening of 12th Annual Scientific Conference of Principals of Health Training Institutions
