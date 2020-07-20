Health Workers Accuse Pader District Chairman of Harrasment

In short
The Chairperson of the Health Management Unit of the facility Martin Okot says that the 13 health workers commenced the sit-down strike on Friday protesting the arrest of three of their colleagues, on the orders of the district Chairperson Godfrey Largo Oringa. The arrest followed complaints lodged by a patient who accused the staff of extortion.
Health Workers Accuse Pader District Chairman of Harrasment20 Jul 2020, 06:06 Comments 180 Views Health Updates
