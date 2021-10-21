Health Workers Asked to Embrace Covid-19 Vaccination to Curb Infections

In short
To date, 120 health workers have succumbed to the COVID-19 since March 2020. The majority of the doctors died during the second wave between May and June.
Health Workers Asked to Embrace Covid-19 Vaccination to Curb Infections21 Oct 2021, 21:16 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Tagged with: African Countries Lagging Behind in COVID-19 Vaccination-WHO COVID-19 Health Worker Vaccination rates in Uganda COVID-19 Vaccination Dr Matthew Lukwiya Memorial Lecture dr mathew lukwiya killed treating ebola patients in gulu in 2000
