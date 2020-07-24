Health Workers Decry Hostility by COVID-19 Patients in Gulu

In short
There are over 35 health staff deployed at treatment unit and institutional quarantine centre at Gulu College of Health Sciences. The health workers say some patients have been dodging or skipping COVID-19 treatment schedules while others some escape from the center before clinical decisions are made to discharge them.
Health Workers Decry Hostility by COVID-19 Patients in Gulu24 Jul 2020, 12:06 Comments 153 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Human rights Health Updates
Members of the Gulu COVID-19 Task Force undergoing mandatory COVID-19 Testing at the District Health Office compound - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.