Health Workers Flouting Social Distancing Guidelines-Covid-19 Study

In short
Dr. Jonathan Kitonsa, the study coordinator says while the respondents acknowledged attending functions, a bigger number of them said they avoid patients who report to their respective hospitals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Health Workers Flouting Social Distancing Guidelines-Covid-19 Study19 Nov 2020, 15:38 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Health workers and COVID-19
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.