Stanley Ebele
12:02

Health Workers in Kotido Evacuated over Attacks

19 Jan 2022, 11:58 Comments 139 Views Kotido, Uganda Security Updates

In short
On Tuesday, the Kotido District Security Committee resolved to evacuate the health workers to a safe place where they shall go on leave until the security situation improves or until the attacks on the workers cease.

 

