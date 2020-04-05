EDSON KINENE
Health Workers in Mbarara Attending to COVID-19 Suspects To Be Isolated

5 Apr 2020, 12:16 Comments 133 Views Mbarara, Uganda Health Misc Breaking news
Dr. Celestine Barigye Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital Director

Mbarara regional referral hospital Director, Dr. Celestine Barigye, says medics that attend to suspected Corona virus cases will be stopped from going back to their homes because they are at high risk of transmission.

 

