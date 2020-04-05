Health Workers in Mbarara Attending to COVID-19 Suspects To Be Isolated

In short
Mbarara regional referral hospital Director, Dr. Celestine Barigye, says medics that attend to suspected Corona virus cases will be stopped from going back to their homes because they are at high risk of transmission.
Health Workers in Mbarara Attending to COVID-19 Suspects To Be Isolated5 Apr 2020, 12:16 Comments 133 Views Mbarara, Uganda Health Misc Breaking news
