In short
A number of screening centres were set up by the Ministry of Health in the wake of an Ebola crisis that has devastated the Democratic Republic of Congo for close to ten months. Each pilgrim at Namugongo is screened to determine their temperature, and places they have visited prior to the pilgrimage.
Health Workers Overwhelmed as Namugongo Numbers Soar
2 Jun 2019
