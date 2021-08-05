In short
Moses Kaahwa, the in-charge of Butiaba Health Center III describes the situation at the facility as appalling. He says that accommodating five staff in one room compromises their privacy.
Health Workers Protest Lack of Space at Staff Quarters Top story5 Aug 2021, 09:01 Comments 248 Views Buliisa, Uganda Health Updates
The submerged Butiaba Health Center III together with the staff quarters. The staff are protesting lack of accomodation after their former premises were submerged.Photo by Emmanuel Okello
