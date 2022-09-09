Edward Eninu
08:07

Health Workers, Teachers in Kumi, Amuria Districts Miss Pay

9 Sep 2022, 07:58 Comments 146 Views Amuria, Uganda Local government Human rights Updates
Circular on salary non- salary payments for Kumi district.

Circular on salary non- salary payments for Kumi district.

In short
According to the notice, the districts received less funds for payment of salaries from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in the first quarter to the tune of over 1.5 billion Shillings.

 

Tagged with: budget shortfalls in local governments non- payment of salaries in kumi and amuria salary enhancements for scientists in uganda
Mentioned: Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development – MFPED Teso sub region

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.