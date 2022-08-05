In short
The Tracking Universal Health Coverage in the WHO African Region 2022 report released on Thursday shows healthy life expectancy or the number of years an individual is in a good state of health increased to 56 years in 2019, compared with 46 in 2000.
Healthy Life Expectancy in Africa Grows by Nearly 10 Years
