Healthy Life Expectancy in Africa Grows by Nearly 10 Years

5 Aug 2022, 08:36 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

The Tracking Universal Health Coverage in the WHO African Region 2022 report released on Thursday shows healthy life expectancy or the number of years an individual is in a good state of health increased to 56 years in 2019, compared with 46 in 2000.

 

